Jersey pharmacies to receive £12m States investment
Pharmacies in Jersey will receive £12m investment over the next three to four years, the States has announced.
It said the investment would help community pharmacies develop their services and healthcare.
The money, provided by the Health Insurance Fund, will help employ or train more technicians to support registered pharmacists.
The law on prescribing prescriptions to cover more than 30 days will also change in May.
The Minister for Social Security, Deputy Elaine Millar, said the change would alleviate pressure from GP practices.
"By changing the law on the period of supply for prescribed medicines, my aim is to reduce the time and cost it takes for Islanders to get their repeat prescriptions," she said.
The funds will be used to support registered pharmacists in becoming prescribers, to develop new pharmacy-based services and to provide advice about medicines and minor ailments.
It will also increase fees paid to pharmacies for dispensing medicines, and provide blister packs, reminder charts, advice and GP referrals for islanders who have difficulty taking prescribed medication.
"This investment package will help pharmacies recruit and train staff and extend the support, advice and services that can be easily accessed in community pharmacies," Ms Millar said.
Chair of Jersey Chemist Contractors, Sara Kynicos, said the investment would support islanders to "live healthier lives".
"This enhanced funding package will support pharmacists and their pharmacy teams to utilise their professional skills and knowledge more fully, to provide affordable and easily accessible services across Jersey for the benefit of Islanders and the wider healthcare system," she said.
