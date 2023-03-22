First female Jersey government chief executive resigns
- Published
The first female chief executive of Jersey's government has resigned from her role.
Suzanne Wylie took up the post as the island's top civil servant in February 2022, taking over from Charlie Parker.
The government said Ms Wylie would be returning to Belfast to be "closer to her family".
Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore confirmed an appointment process would begin to allow it to continue delivering its services.
Earlier in March, Caroline Landon, the Chief Officer for Health and Community Services and the island's Chief Nurse, Rose Naylor, also announced they would be stepping down from their roles on 31 March.
The chief minister said Ms Wylie had made a "positive impact" during her time in the government, turning around the Health and Community Services and the formation of Jersey's Cabinet Office.
The government will now seek to appoint a successor.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.