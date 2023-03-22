Plans for new pontoon submitted for Jersey marina
- Published
Proposals for a new L-shaped pontoon at St Helier Marina have been submitted.
The Ports of Jersey said the application was made to "make use of a shallow area" near the Lifeboat Café, which was being used for storage.
It said the area would provide more berthing options for leisure vessels between 19ft and 26ft (6m and 8m).
It added the pontoon would be 196ft by 131ft (60m by 40m) and resemble pontoons already installed.
Louise Stafford, head of maritime operations, said the new pontoon would make "better use of the space" which was being used to "store unused pontoons and a working barge platform".
"It will also benefit the boating community by providing more berthing options and tidying up that area of the marina."
The Ports of Jersey said the pontoons currently stored in the area would be used to "replace ageing infrastructure in the drying harbours around the island" and an alternative storage area would be found.
