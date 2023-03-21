Review promised into Jersey learning disability care
- Published
The Jersey health minister has promised a review into learning disability services after pulling out of a plan to develop a new residential care home.
The plan was led by charity Les Amis which received planning permission in November.
The charity bought a former hotel in Val Plaisant and halted work to convert it last week.
Some funding came from the health department, which pulled out days before contracts were due to be signed.
Deputy Karen Wilson said there would be a review into what to do next.
She said: "If I could just assure people that because this is work in progress we cant actually provide any definitive answers to the number of units or the kind of model we are going to provide, but will do going forward."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.