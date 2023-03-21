Three men jailed for Jersey drug offences
- Published
Three men have been jailed for seven-and-a-half years each for drug offences in Jersey.
Maciej Cholewinski, 32, Patryk Ciejka, 30, and Mateusz Wierzbicki, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a controlled class A drug.
Police said they seized between £50,000 and £75,000 worth of drugs following a seven-month investigation.
Cholewinski and Wierzbicki, who are from Poland, were also recommended to be deported.
All three men were arrested in December 2022.
The States of Jersey Police's investigation found the men played an "instrumental role in the organisation of an illegal drug enterprise" in the island.
Det Sgt Jim McGranahan said: "Knowing that we've taken harmful substances off our streets and potentially saved lives is a powerful motivator to keep doing what we do.
"We work hard to keep our streets free from drugs, and we'll do our utmost to ensure those who deal in illegal drugs are put before the courts."
The men were sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court.
