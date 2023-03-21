Jersey explosion: Evidence collection phase 'complete'
- Published
The evidence collection phase at a fatal explosion site is now complete, States of Jersey Police have confirmed.
The building on Pier Road in Haut du Mont collapsed on 10 December, killing 10 people and displacing 29 households.
Police have released the area to the government, but said investigations would continue "for some time".
It said more than 900 lines of enquiry have been pursued, over 400 statements have been taken and more than 700 exhibits have been collected.
The force said the continuing hypothesis was still a gas explosion.
Key pieces of evidence will be examined by expert services at the HSE Science and Research Centre in Buxton, the states confirmed.
'Significant milestone'
CCTV footage will be examined and interviews with key witnesses will continue.
The states said ongoing liaison with the Law Officer's Department about potential criminal offences will also continue.
It said the handover of the site had come "a week sooner than planned", but the cordoned section of Pier Road would continue until further notice.
Senior Investigating Officer Alison Fossey said it marked a "significant milestone" for the investigation as police had left the scene.
She said: "Over the last couple of weeks, teams have made good progress at the scene which has meant we've completed our evidence collection ahead of time.
"Although we continue to keep an open mind about the cause of the tragedy, our working hypothesis is a gas explosion."
