Teenager in Jersey found guilty of attempted murder
- Published
A 19-year-old has been found guilty of attempted murder for his part in a "vicious" stabbing in Jersey.
Alex Diogo Franca De Jesus was convicted by a jury on Friday after a two-week trial in the Royal Court.
Jayden James Martin Howard, 18, had previously pleaded guilty to the same offence.
Police said their victim was stabbed 23 times in the back with such force that one blade broke in two places and had to be surgically removed.
Two 17-year-old teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, were found not guilty of grave and criminal assault and affray.
The jury heard the 18-year-old victim had been "lured to a bike shelter" on Le Geyt estate in St Saviour on 9 January 2022 where he was stabbed multiple times.
Police said the victim was then dragged to such a secluded area that he was difficult to find by the emergency services.
The victim was airlifted to Southampton hospital and has been left with "life-changing injuries".
Det Con Joao Carvalho, the officer leading the investigation, said he hoped the conviction would deter others from carrying offensive weapons on them.
"We hope this conviction sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of carrying a knife and we hope that the victim can find some solace from today's verdict whilst he continues to recover from his injuries," he said.
De Jesus and Howard will be sentenced "at a later date".
