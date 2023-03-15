Jersey feudal title sold to American in aid of Ukraine
A Jersey man has sold his title of Seigneur to raise funds to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Sam Le Quesne put his title of Seigneur du Fief ès Poingdestre up for sale in November 2022, with bidding beginning at a minimum of £25,000.
He sold his feudal title, that had been handed down for 19 generations, to James Kaye from Colorado, USA.
Mr Le Quesne said the funds would go to Jersey Overseas Aid's humanitarian relief work in Ukraine.
"I took the decision to sell it because, I'm obviously very respectful of Jersey's heritage and I value it a lot as somebody who's clearly got a very ancient and long rooted family here, but I felt very strongly about what was happening in Ukraine," he said.
'Part of the history'
Even though the title is attached to the Island's most northerly fief in Sorel, it no longer comes with land, residential rights or property.
Mr Kaye bought the title for the ceremonial value, and flew to the island to appear before the Royal Court in person to officially complete the transfer.
"I've known about the history of Jersey and of course feudalism for some time now, I just happened to come across the sale of this and I said, 'What better way to not just read about history, but to be a part of the history of the islands thousands of miles away in America'," he said.
Mr Kaye hoped his purchase would build historical bridges between the island of Jersey and the USA.
