Fort Regent: Campaigners invite Jersey politicians to inspect building
- Published
Jersey politicians have been invited to visit Fort Regent as a campaign group steps up its efforts to keep sports clubs and events at the leisure centre.
Friends of Fort Regent met Sports Minister Lucy Stephenson on Tuesday to argue for a review of a decision that would see clubs move out by September.
More than 2,100 people have signed a petition calling for a reversal of the decision.
Ms Stephenson said the facility was currently not "safe and suitable".
The government said clubs were to move to improved facilities at Oakfield and Springfield, while plans to regenerate Fort Regent were put on hold for financial reasons.
'Civil service misdirection'
Campaigners argue Fort Regent is the most suitable site for sports clubs.
Roy Travert, from Friends of Fort Regent, said it was "absolutely not true" the building was unsafe.
"The building is not falling down, the roof is not falling off," he said.
"This is all civil servant misdirection to make people think the building is falling to pieces when actually it is not."
However, Ms Stephenson insisted there were "major challenges" at Fort Regent.
"It hasn't been looked after for a very long time," she said.
"If we're going to make sure it can provide sport and community facilities in the long term, we are going to have to stop and think how we make it safe and suitable."
