Jersey market shop at risk of closure, owner says
The future of one of Jersey's oldest small shops is at risk of closure, the owner has said.
Sheila Baudains runs Red Triangle Stores in St Helier's Central Market, and said the future of the shop was at risk due to challenges over her lease.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet said the shop was "failing to meet a basic obligation of their lease".
He said the government had a clear duty to meet safety standards for each market shop.
Deputy Binet said: "Unfortunately, Red Triangle Stores is the only remaining stallholder in the market that is failing to meet a basic obligation of their lease.
"As the landlord, the government has a clear duty to ensure basic standards of maintenance are met so that customers and other stall holders' safety is ensured."
He added he had spoken to other stall holders about a project: "I was pleased to meet many of the tenants recently as we're just starting out on an exciting project to revitalise the markets."
Ms Baudains said she had not been consulted about the plans.
Ms Baudains, who has owned the shop for eight years, said she had been asked to remove her outdoor display units due to health and safety regulations, which had resulted in reduced stock.
She said: "It's just a constant battle and I'm just feeling sometimes I can't go on.
"I try and hide it from the staff but I do involve my staff and let them know what's happening, and now they're worried that they will be losing their job soon."
Deputy Moz Scott said the Scrutiny Liaison Committee was looking into Ms Baudain's concerns.
"It is a matter for us to consider so I can't say instantly what my panel will do, well I can assure you that I'm having conversations and have had conversations with the minister and with Sheila so that we try and establish a way forward that perhaps will be mutually satisfactory for everybody," she said.
