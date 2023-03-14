St Helier waterfront plans drop-in event announced
People are being invited to view updated plans for a major housing development on St Helier waterfront, ahead of a public inquiry.
A public drop-in event would take place on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 March at the Town Hall, officials said.
A public inquiry into the plans, which include almost 1,000 new homes, is due to open on 15 May.
Its independent inspector will make a recommendation about whether or not to approve the application.
Proposals include a leisure centre, arts and cultural facilities, open spaces, and the relocation of the slipway and La Fregate.
A fundamental principle of the framework was to improve connectivity between the waterfront and the town centre via a new pedestrian and cycle crossing, developers said.
The development also includes a network of new streets reserved for pedestrians and cyclists to support the government's sustainable transport objectives.
It proposes delivering 56% of the site as open space and £150m of public infrastructure, which will be funded by the Jersey Development Company (JDC).
Updated plans and proposals would be made available and members of the design team on hand to answer any questions islanders had, JDC said.
A St Helier Waterfront website is also due to be made available for islanders unable to attend the public drop-in event.
