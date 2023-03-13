Fort Regent: Ministers pressed to respond on sports clubs move
- Published
Ministers must respond to a petition to keep sports at a Jersey leisure centre after more than 1,700 people signed it.
The petition asks politicians to review a decision that would see sports clubs move out of Fort Regent by September.
Ministers have to make a formal response once a petition passes 1,000 signatures and there has to be a States debate if it passes 5,000.
Sports Minister Lucy Stevenson has agreed to meet campaigners.
The Government of Jersey has said the Fort needs too much renovation work to remain a leisure centre.
Sports clubs are to move to improved facilities at Oakfield and Springfield.
However, campaigners said Springfield had "substantially smaller capacity" for gym users and fewer parking spaces.
They also said Fort Regent attracted tourists to the area and increased footfall for businesses.
