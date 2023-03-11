Ukrainian family mark one year in Jersey
A Ukrainian family are marking one year on from their arrival in Jersey.
Annoshka Kehoe's mother Olga Kaluhina, sister Tetiana Tsiuman and nephew Vlad fled Ukraine after Russia invaded, landing in Jersey on 11 March 2022.
On 24 February 2022, Russian president Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine to take control of the country by force.
Mrs Kaluhina said she was very grateful to the people of Jersey for enabling her family to be together in safety.
"I'm very, very happy and very grateful [to] Jersey people because [it is a] friendly community," Mrs Kaluhina said.
"My heart very hurts because in Ukraine my house, my city, is not good."
Mrs Kehoe added: "It's very surreal... to have family together, it's very nice.
"We are really grateful for our life here and we [are] grateful for all family be here together."
The family are currently collecting warm clothes for Ukrainian soldiers to send back to their country.
