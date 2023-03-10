Jersey men dressed as ice creams secure marathon record
Two men have secured a Guinness World Record for running a marathon the fastest dressed as a sweet food.
Alan Falle, 32, and Scott Welsh, 30, ran the Jersey Marathon dressed as ice creams in October 2022 in three hours, 48 minutes and 12 seconds.
The men, from Jersey, were inspired by their love of island ice creams.
Mr Falle applied for the record without telling Mr Welsh as a surprise. He added the record was "something unique that we can both be proud of".
He said they "spent the best part of a Jersey summer travelling around the island, eating Jersey soft-serve ice creams" just for fun.
"That's where the outfit idea came from, but the marathon was just one run out of many in my challenge to run 2,022 km (1,256 miles) in 2022, raising funds and awareness for a local charity called the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation, who provide emotional and financial support for Jersey families with children who require medical care off-island."
He raised £12,500 for the charity.
Mr Falle said: "Scott and I were both thrilled when confirmation arrived that we'd obtained the record, and we hope it will stay in place for some time, it's something unique that we can both be proud of."
He added they did not have plans to run any other marathons dressed as ice creams, but if their record was broken, they would bring out the costumes in a bid to take it back.
