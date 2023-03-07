Heavy rain forecast for Jersey
- Published
Preparations are under way as heavy rain is forecast in Jersey over the next seven days.
Jersey Met said the heaviest rainfall was expected on Tuesday evening and overnight, followed by further heavy rain over the following days.
Authorities have been working together to assess the situation and "mitigate flood risks as much as possible".
People are being warned of possible surface water on roads and low-lying areas.
The Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) drainage teams are "well prepared and have been checking the gullies and clearing the drains in the Grand Vaux area and other low-lying hotspots around the island", a government spokesperson said.
Jersey Water is "constantly monitoring the reservoir levels" which are currently at 95% rather than full as normal, following a much drier than average February, they added.
Willie Peggie, group director of natural environment, said: "The current weather forecast is for significant rain tonight into tomorrow in Jersey, possibly up to 35mm, which has the potential to create standing water on the roads and in low-lying areas.
"We're monitoring the situation and working with our partners, including Jersey Water and the Parishes to be as prepared as possible for heavy rainfall."
Islanders are advised to look out for updated weather forecasts and follow any flood defence advice provided.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.