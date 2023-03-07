Jersey Sport grants help 23 primary schools get active
A total of 23 Jersey primary schools have embedded more physical activity into pupils' days with help from a grant scheme.
Jersey Sport's Move More Schools Grant has delivered £63,318 in funding since it launched in 2021.
The aim is to "place a healthy, active lifestyle at the heart of schools".
More than 80% of children in Jersey are still "not active enough to support good mental and physical health," the minister responsible said.
Deputy Lucy Stephenson, Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for Sport, said: "Just 18% of children are meeting the minimum health guidelines by taking part in one hour or more of physical activity each day.
"With the support of the Move More Schools Grant, Jersey Sport can work with more of our schools to help them to develop and embed more physical activity into their children's day."
All government primary schools, including the subsidised fee-paying schools and Mont a l'Abbe and La Sente, can apply for funding each year.
Improved behaviour
The grant supports schools to start new schemes and projects which the school then continues to fund themselves from their own budgets.
"Success stories" included at Samares School, which saw a 90% reduction in behaviour incidents at break and lunchtimes due to the installation of new outdoor play and learning facilities.
At Les Landes School 50% of the school population have started cycling to school.
Elliot Powell, children and schools manager at Jersey Sport, said: "Jersey Sport would love to be able to extend the grant to every school in Jersey, including secondary schools.
"It is crucial that we address the drop off in physical activity that occurs when children move up to secondary school and into their teenage years."
Applications for the 2023 Move More Schools Grant are now open until 7 April 2023.
