St Helier man injured on Albert Street
- Published
A 62-year-old man has suffered a serious head injury after being involved in an altercation in St Helier.
The man was taken to hospital after the incident on Albert Street at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault and remained in police custody, Jersey Police said.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.