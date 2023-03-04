Thomas Frost: Search for missing man continues
- Published
Police are still looking for 51-year-old Thomas Frost who disappeared three weeks ago in Jersey.
Mr Frost was last seen at his parents' house in St Ouen between 22:00 GMT on 11 February and 02:00 GMT on 12 February, police said.
He may have been barefoot and wearing a red T-shirt, navy shirt, jeans and hoodie.
Police have searched a 2,460ft (750m) radius from his last known location with various agencies.
Teams have used drones, boats, planes and a dog to check buildings, fields, water and coastal areas.
A dive crew has returned to the UK after ruling out several ponds, reservoirs and parts of the sea using sonar equipment.
Mr Frost is described by police as being 5ft 10in (1.8m) tall, medium build with greying hair.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.