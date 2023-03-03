Financial crime: Jersey companies can self-report to avoid prosecution
Jersey companies could avoid prosecution for financial crimes by reporting themselves and paying a fine.
The Criminal Justice (Deferred Prosecution Agreements) (Jersey) Law 2023 has come into force.
The Attorney General said the new law was important in fighting crimes committed by businesses that could be difficult to take to court.
Mark Temple said companies must report their offences and then abide by certain requirements.
"The Deferred Prosecution Agreements Law is an important additional tool in the fight against financial crime and money-laundering by corporate entities that may otherwise be difficult to prosecute," he said.
"Any corporate entities seeking to enter into a DPA must self-report any criminal conduct to me following the process set out in the guidance."
Mr Temple said the conduct could have occurred before the law was enforced, and the money paid for the fine would go into a fund used to deal with the consequences of criminal conduct.
"A DPA may impose a wide range of requirements on a corporate entity including financial penalties which will be paid into the Criminal Offences Compensation Fund," he said.
"This fund is used to prevent or suppress, or deal with the consequences of, criminal conduct."
Independent monitors would make sure companies stick to their agreements, the Law Officers' Department confirmed.
People can apply to become a monitor but must have experience of law, accountancy or regulatory work, as well as financial services.
