Plan to power Jersey's boats with clean energy
- Published
A new consortium will explore how "clean energies" could power Jersey's ferries, cargo ships and lifeboats.
The Government of Jersey has partnered with French "clean marine technology" firm OceansLab and Ports of Jersey.
This "zero carbon consortium" will investigate the use of hydrogen cell technology in Jersey's maritime industry, testing it first on a tug boat in Jersey Harbour.
The government's target is to become net carbon zero by 2050.
Deputy Kristina Moore, chief minister, said moving to "sustainable aviation and marine fuel" could propel Jersey to the "forefront" of the "global transition to net zero".
Hydrogen technology produces electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
Ms Moore said its "commercial application" could also be used in other transport, including buses and HGVs.
France-based OceansLab, led by Jersey yachtsman Phil Sharp, develops clean technologies, applying them to yachts which emit "only water as a hydrogen fuel cell by-product".
It will now help to investigate how hydrogen technology could be used for other vessels in Jersey, including "tugs, dredgers and lifeboats", the government said.
Mr Sharp said: "The strong winds and tides offshore around Jersey provide enormous potential for Jersey to reach net zero and become more energy resilient with hydrogen, and the opportunity to take the lead as one of the first islands to do so."
Ports of Jersey said its technicians would work with OceansLab to test powering a tug boat used for towing, patrolling and maintenance with hydrogen fuel cell technology.
The transport body already collaborates with Universal Hydrogen and Blue Islands trialling the use of green hydrogen as an aviation fuel and said it now hopes to "decarbonise sea transport".
Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey CEO, said powering their next tugboat with hydrogen would be the "first step towards a zero-emissions marine industry which will ultimately benefit Islanders and the planet".
The government said the consortium would also educate Jersey-based students about renewable energy through sailing experiences, an apprenticeship programme and school visits.
