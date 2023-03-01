Deputy loses chairman role in vote of no confidence
A Jersey deputy has lost his role as chairman of a scrutiny panel after a no confidence vote.
Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache lodged the vote against Deputy Geoff Southern in February.
On Wednesday, the States Assembly voted 17 for, 15 against with 14 abstaining, to remove him as head of the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel.
The debate had to be paused overnight after more than three hours of discussion on Tuesday.
Sir Philip said Mr Southern had created an "impossible situation" by asking two panel members to resign.
He said there were arguments in politics but "there are rules for expressing those disagreements and for engaging with officials".
Mr Southern said the "scrutiny process should concern itself with evidence and not with anecdote or political beliefs".
