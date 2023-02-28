Jersey building contractor Camerons Ltd goes bust
A major construction contractor in Jersey has become insolvent.
Andium Homes confirmed Camerons Ltd was insolvent and responsibilities at its building site Ann Court would be passed to Rok Construction.
States-owned Andium said employees of Camerons and subcontractors would continue to work on its site.
Representatives of Camerons, which had built multiple finance and other buildings over 66 years, have been contacted for comment.
Andium Homes executive director Ian Gallichan said his company was working to ensure a smooth transition between the companies and employees.
He said: "Regrettably, Camerons, the contractor here, has declared themselves basically insolvent this morning and has advised their workforce.
"What Andium has done is step in and take over the site and appointed another contractor, Rok Construction, in order that the contract will be completed."
Mr Gallichan said it was "very upsetting" for the company and it had "asked Rok to step in immediately and pick up the direct employees and subcontractors".
