Channel Islands Pride details announced in Jersey
- Published
A Channel Islands Pride event will go ahead later this year in Jersey.
The free festival will take place on 16 September in St Helier with a parade, live music and street performers.
The parade will begin in Weighbridge Square to People's Park and Victoria Park.
Christian May, director of Channel Islands Pride, said the event "promises to be bigger and better than ever before".
Mr May said: "After a challenging year for the LGBTQ+ community globally, we can't wait to come together once again to celebrate our diverse and vibrant island community."
The event alternates between Guernsey and Jersey each year.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.