Thomas Frost: Police divers join search for missing Jersey man
Police divers have arrived in Jersey to assist in the search for a man.
Thomas Frost, 51, disappeared two weeks ago after he was last seen at his parents house in St Ouen between 22:00 GMT on 11 February and 02:00 on 12 February, States of Jersey Police said.
More than 60 officers have so far been involved in the search for Mr Frost, the force said.
Police said specially trained divers from Avon and Somerset Police would search specific sections of water.
The force renewed their appeal for information about Mr Frost's disappearance.
Officers encouraged people to search any out-buildings, sheds, garages and other outdoor areas for any sign of him.
