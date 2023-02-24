Social tenants more likely to report poor health
People living in social rented accommodation are three times as likely to report poor health than those in owned housing, a review has found.
A Statistics Jersey 2021 report exploring characteristics associated with poor health has been released.
It used data based on features such as age, employment status and sexuality.
Those living in private rented accommodation were twice as likely to report poor health as people in owner-occupied accommodation.
The report said those over middle-age with Portuguese or Madeiran ethnicity were the most likely to report poor health compared to other ethnicities.
People over the age of 65 with a white-other ethnic background were the second most likely to report poor health.
It said some of the most likely characteristics associated with someone reporting poor health included:
- Older age or retired
- Unemployed, looking after the home or off work due to sickness
- Manual, routine or lower-skilled non-office jobs
- Households made up of a single adult or parent, and those living in communal establishments
Islanders with black, Asian, mixed and white-British ethnic backgrounds showed "no significant difference" in reporting poor health compared to those with white-Jersey ethnicity.
A person aged 65 and retired was ten times more likely to report poor health than someone aged 40 and working in a "higher skilled non-office job or non-routine office job".
