Men earn 12% more on average in Jersey, report finds
A report has found men in Jersey earned 12% more on average than women in 2022, a rise of 2% since 2021.
Statistics Jersey released its report noting median earnings for men were £3,350 per month, compared to women earning £3,000.
It found the gap was affected by an islander's age, nationality and what sector they worked in.
Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Deputy Louise Doublet said it was not acceptable to have any gap in pay.
She said: "First of all I was quite sad to see that we have a gender pay gap at all because in 2023 we shouldn't have any inequality between men and women.
"I was also sad to see that there is an ethnicity pay gap that came out in that data, but I'm pleased that we have the data because it enables us to use that data to inform our work on equality going forwards."
The report found Portuguese employees saw the largest gender pay gap at 23%, with South African employees seeing the smallest gap of 1%.
Kate Wright from the Diversity Network said the new data was not perfect, but it showed things could get better.
"It will help us create more evidence based solutions to actually making some progress because of course the data is saying that the inequalities between the genders are increasing in terms of the gender pay gap and median pay rather than decreasing," she said.
Ms Wright added that the pay gap also affected fathers wanting to take on a more equal role in raising a family.
She said: "I think there's a real discrimination against fathers. I know a lot of fathers who want to play as active a role in bringing up the children as the mothers."
