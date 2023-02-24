Plans for refurbished Jersey Elizabeth Harbour submitted
Jersey's Elizabeth Harbour terminal will be demolished and replaced with a new building if a government planning application is approved.
Plans to redevelop Elizabeth Harbour, part of the Harbour Master Plan, were submitted on Thursday following a public consultation.
Proposals include relocating the passenger terminal building to the north west corner of the site.
New customs and immigration, security and freight facilities will be built.
'Valuable insights'
A total of 464 islanders responded to the Elizabeth Harbour survey.
Captain Bill Sadler, harbour-master, said respondents wanted the harbour to be modernised, and more facilities provided in the terminal building.
"These valuable insights have helped us to refine the design for Elizabeth Harbour, and consider how we might develop future projects, by giving us a better understanding of how islanders are currently using the harbour area," he said.
Plans include a new "reclaimed area" with a suspended concrete deck, and a marine park with facilities for children giving views of Elizabeth Castle.
Buildings will include solar panels to "minimise any environmental impact".
Mr Sadler said it would provide "significant improvements to the passenger experience" if approved.
He said: "This is a significant milestone in our ambition to increase capacity, flexibility and resilience in our freight handling ability.
"At the heart of the plans, are sustainable design and construction methods which are aligned with our Ports, Planet and People Plan and the Government of Jersey's Carbon Neutral Roadmap."
