Jersey provides more donations to support Ukraine
- Published
The Government has provided an extra £400k through Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) to provide supplies and training to Ukraine.
Friday marks one year since the Russian invasion, since when 37 Ukrainian nationals have moved to Jersey.
The funds will go towards essential medical supplies and bomb disposal training.
The total funding during the conflict from JOA, the Government and the Bailiffs Ukraine Appeal sits at £1.3m.
The Chief Minister Kristina Moore said: "It has been a year of unimaginable grief and distress for the Ukrainian people and Islanders have once again shown their spirit of generosity and community by continuing to support those affected by the war in Ukraine."
