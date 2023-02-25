Library launches new pet therapy scheme
Jersey Library has held its first dog therapy session so people could experience bonding with animals.
Staff said the event on Thursday was a success, and hope it will become a regular service.
Run by Therapy Dogs Nationwide, their work is aimed at helping people with loneliness, anxiety and stress by sharing time with the animals.
Ed Jewell, chief librarian, said "anyone can pop along" - and pick up a book at the same time.
He added: "We are hoping this will be a regular event, but we will have all our other books and resources out as well.
"So if you want to pick up something while you're on your way to see the dog or you've got to wait a little while, please do grab a book along the way."
He said the sessions would be an opportunity for children to become "familiar" with interacting with animals.
He added: "One of the things we've noticed is a lot of people, particularly in town, might not have room for a pet at home or be able to look after one.
"So they haven't got that kind of contact that other people might do."
'Furry loving'
Ro Cox from Therapy Dogs Nationwide said those pets taking part were "specially assessed" and had a "really good temperament" so they could go go into environments including hospitals and care homes.
She added: "As any dog lover will know, anyone who has a dog, just sitting there and stroking your dog is just so relaxing.
"It gives you that lovely feeling of wellbeing."
Ms Cox, who owns three therapy dogs herself, said there had been a "buzz" of people in the library who wanted some "furry loving".