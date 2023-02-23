Jersey Airport parking rearranged to handle demand
- Published
Parking arrangements at Jersey Airport are being rearranged to reflect increasing use of the car parks.
Ports of Jersey said an extra 120 spaces would be made available by moving hire cars and creating an overflow area in the staff car park.
Work was also starting this week to update the payment system, it added.
Innovation manager Marc Clayson said the changes would "allow more of our passengers to park their cars at the airport when they travel".
A new promotions scheme was introduced last year, and the organisation said it believed this was behind the increase in demand.
Mr Clayson said: "We are pleased that our parking offers have proved popular, and we have noted that on occasion there are not enough spaces to satisfy demand, so we are reconfiguring the spaces we have.
"The new [online] payment method will enable us to offer off-peak fees and discounts for pre-booking, which we hope will better serve our customers."
Changes will be made by the end of May to allow drivers to get out of the airport faster at busy times, and the staff car park will be available when the long-stay car park is full.
Hire cars are to be relocated to a new area in the staff car park to free up more spaces for passengers.
Later in the year, a new online system will be introduced, which will allow pre-booking and payment.
A spring parking promotion is due to be launched soon and will remain in place until the online system goes live.