Vote of no confidence against Jersey scrutiny panel chairman
- Published
A Jersey deputy has called for a vote of no confidence in the chairman of a scrutiny panel.
Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache said Deputy Geoff Southern had created an "impossible situation" by asking two panel members to resign.
Mr Southern, head of the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel, said he had made his request following complaints from the health minister.
Sir Philip said Mr Southern did not have the power to make such a request.
He said: "Deputy Southern has no power to require members of the panel to resign, but his stance that he is unwilling to work with them creates an impossible situation.
"I have considered with deputies [Barbara] Ward and [Andy] Howell whether we should all resign - that would leave the panel for the time being inquorate and unable to carry out its functions."
Mr Southern said he believed the "trust between the panel and the minister had irrevocably broken down and could not be restored while the two deputies remained in place".
The vote is due to take place on Tuesday 28 February.
