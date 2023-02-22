Jersey government to increase parking charges
Parking in Jersey's government-owned car parks will rise by an average of 7.5%.
Based on Jersey's paycard system, the price of a unit would increase from 90p to 97p, starting in March, the government said.
A unit pays for an hour in St Helier's Sand Street or Snow Hill car parks, according to the Visit Jersey website.
Deputy Tom Binet said the increase would fund "road safety improvement measures".
Mr Binet, minister for infrastructure, added: "We have looked very carefully at the parking charges and, while this is a significant increase, we are pleased to announce that we've been able to keep it well below Retail Price Index.
"In addition, we are delighted to say that some of the revenue from this below-inflation rise will be used to fund road safety improvement measures."
The cost of parking in Jersey remains one of the cheapest places in the British Isles, the government said.
The changes mean two units would increase from £1.80 to £1.94, four units from £3.60 to £3.88 and a monthly season ticket is up from £145.40 to £156.66, it said.
Discounted charges for owners of electric and hybrid cars are also due to also cost more, with one unit increasing from 45p to 49p.
There were 277 fewer parking spaces in Jersey's town than a decade ago, the government confirmed.
