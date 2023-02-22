Jersey households still in hotels after major Grands Vaux flooding

Eighteen households are still in temporary accommodation following major flooding in January in Jersey.
Following heavy rain a major incident was declared by the government after flooding in Grands Vaux on 17 January.
The government said some people were still staying with family and friends, and nine households were in hotels.
It said repairs were "extensive" and "for the worst affected properties, the works will take up to three months to complete".
It added Andium Homes, which owns the properties, was "committed" to getting people back into their homes "as quickly and safely as possible".
Work includes the replacement of skirtings, doors and rewiring to the ground floors, and replacing damaged fixtures such as kitchens.
The government said every home would have a full electrical test and new flooring would be laid on the ground floors before residents moved back in.
It said Infrastructure, Housing and Environment and Jersey Water were looking at options to provide better flood protection to houses in the area.
It added they were also looking at a better warning system.
