Man charged over St Helier crash
- Published
A 24-year-old man has appeared in Jersey's Magistrate's Court following a crash in St Helier on Sunday.
James Arnold has been charged with driving without due care and attention while under the influence of alcohol and with resisting arrest.
He was arrested after a car mounted a pavement along La Colomberie and three pedestrians were injured.
Mr Arnold was remanded on bail and his case is due to be heard at the Royal Court on 28 April.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.