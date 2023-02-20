Another reservoir suggested to reduce Jersey flood risks
- Published
Another reservoir could be built in Jersey to prevent flooding in the future, a minister has said.
It comes after after mass flooding forced islanders out of their homes in Grand Vaux, St Saviour, in January.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet said he would meet with residents in March to explain the government's next steps.
He said a suggested new drainage system would be too expensive at an estimated cost of £200m.
He said: "It's just not feasible and not affordable, so, on the basis we can't deal with it when there is a flood, the way to look at it is to look at prevention.
"We're looking upstream to see if there are ways that we can either hold back the water as it's coming through, or put some measures in to lessen the effect of it coming down all in one."
Deputy Steve Luce said the area of housing affected by the flooding could still be at risk even if another dam was created.
He said: "Every once in a while, we have weather where it doesn't matter how many dams he [Mr Binet] builds, the water will come down that valley and it will have to overspill into somewhere.
"That area of housing is susceptible to flooding. We should be looking to build houses higher out the ground."
Andium Homes' head of operations Mike Porter said it would consider building homes on stilts in the future.
It said: "We may look at building houses on stilts which is something you see quite commonly in other flood areas and other parts of the world.
"There is some capacity on the existing site to rebuild new homes on stilts, or some other form, to allow the residents of these homes to move into."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.