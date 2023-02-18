Jersey poster appeals in search for missing Thomas Frost
- Published
Police have been putting up poster appeals in the search for a missing man.
Officers said they would also be making road checks on drivers on Saturday evening to gather "more information" in the search for Thomas Frost, 51.
He has not been seen since about 22:00 GMT on Saturday in St Ouen, Jersey.
Posters have been placed around St Ouen and St Peter and detectives are continuing house-to-house inquiries in the area.
Police have been working with the fire service and coastguards around the north west of the island and are also appealing for CCTV footage.
Mr Thomas is described as 5ft 10in, of medium build with greying hair.
It is believed he was wearing a crimson red T-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.