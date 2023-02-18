Jersey: Tougher laws urged on firearms licences
- Published
A Jersey constable has called for a review of its gun laws amid concerns about the issuing of licences.
Constables - the civic heads of each parish - are responsible for the issuing of firearms licences.
Figures for April 2021 show there were more than 1,200 islanders with firearms licences.
St Martin Constable Karen Shenton-Stone said constables needed more back-up from police and the issue of storing ammunition at home needed discussing.
Gun licence applicants have to supply two references which are checked by police, along with supplying a medical certificate which highlights any mental health issues.
"I would say that the majority of responsible firearms users think that the interview process for obtaining a firearm is rigorous," Ms Shenton-Stone told BBC Radio Jersey.
"But there is always room for improvement and I think a lot of the really responsible ones would welcome a review of tightening it up."
She added: "This is a 23-year-old law and we need to tighten it up."
She had spoken to Home Affairs Minister Helen Miles who was "very keen" to get laws tightened up, she said.
She said constables would also welcome more "back-up" from the police.
"There needs to be more dialogue and we need to address the storage of ammunition at home," she said.
