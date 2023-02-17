Recovery group set up following Jersey flooding
- Published
A group looking into water management has been set up following serious flooding in January.
The Recovery Coordination Group was created after residents had to be evacuated from their homes and a school was closed in St Saviour, Jersey.
It consists of Jersey Water, the Parishes, Infrastructure, Housing, the environment department and Andium Homes.
The group was formed under emergency planning protocols.
The government said the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel heard the amount of rainfall during the flooding would have "far exceeded the maximum capacity of the reservoir, even if the reservoir had been empty".
Deputy Steve Luce, Chair of the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Panel, said the island must become "more resilient".
"The Panel will be closely monitoring which steps are being taken to put in place a more robust framework for resilience, both in the short and long term," he said.
The government said the group would "work collaboratively" to produce an assessment report to look into "immediate short-term measures and medium and longer-term ways of water management".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.