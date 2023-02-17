Jersey: Police seek witness who may have seen missing man
Police are looking to identify a witness who could have seen a missing man on the evening of his disappearance.
Thomas Frost, 51, has not been seen since about 22:00 GMT on Saturday in St Ouen, Jersey.
The witness was seen walking on Le Mont Huelin between 21:30 and 22:00, wearing "dark clothing and carrying a small light".
Missing person posters are also being distributed across the island.
Police have asked anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage to come forward.
The force added that Mr Frost could still be barefoot, wearing a crimson red t-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans, and could potentially be wearing a light grey hoodie over his shirt.
Police have also appealed for anyone living in western parishes to check their gardens, fields, sheds and out-buildings.
