Police increasingly concerned for missing Thomas Frost
- Published
The States of Jersey Police are increasingly concerned for missing man Thomas Frost's welfare.
The 51-year old has not been seen since Saturday at about 22:00 GMT.
Mr Frost left his parent's house, situated on a lane above L'Etacq in St Ouen, sometime between 22:00 on Saturday and 01:00 on Sunday.
Police are asking residents living in the western parishes to check their gardens, fields, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Mr Frost.
He is 5ft 10, medium build with greying hair.
Police said it was likely he was wearing a crimson red T-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans.
He could also be wearing a light grey hoodie over his shirt, police said, adding they still believed he could be barefoot.
Searching continues, with officers conducting house-to-house inquiries, working with drone operators, Jersey Fire and Rescue service, and the coastguard.
Police are appealing for anyone in the western parishes with dashcam footage, private CCTV, or doorbell cameras to contact them.
Officers said the request also goes out to anyone with an 'Honesty Box' roadside style veg stall that may have CCTV on it.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.