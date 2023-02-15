Jersey's government settles unpaid bill after IT issues
Jersey's Environment Department has paid an outstanding bill that led to a summons to the Petty Debts Court.
A pest control company took the environment minister to court over an unpaid bill, but the case was not heard as it had been paid before the hearing.
Willie Peggie, the department's Director of Natural Environment, said it was not immediately paid because of computer software problems.
He confirmed the invoice had been received in December 2022.
Mr Peggie said: "Due to the move to new financial software over Christmas and the New Year we were unable to pay this straight away during the transition.
"A technical error with the formatting of the invoice on the new system led to a further delay, for which we apologise."
