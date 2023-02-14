Delays likely in St Helier due to roadworks
The Government of Jersey has warned of potential delays in St Helier this week due to roadworks in the area.
A number of lane closures are in place at the town end of the tunnel in St Helier, due to the traffic signals being refurbished.
The government urged people to use alternative routes, or allow extra time for their journeys.
It said the area was likely to be busy this week, particularly at peak times.
