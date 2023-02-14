Drone and rescue boat searching for missing Jersey man
Emergency crews are using a drone and inshore rescue vessel to search for a missing man in Jersey.
Thomas Frost, 51, was last seen at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday at his parent's house in St Ouen.
Police officers are using a drone to search the north west coast and Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is using its inshore rescue vessel to search around Val de le Mare.
Mr Frost is about 6ft (1.8m) tall, medium build with grey hair.
States of Jersey Police believe he may be wearing a grey hoodie, navy shirt and navy jeans.
A spokesman said: "It is still a possibility that Thomas is not wearing any shoes.
"His family are currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers."
On Sunday, the Channel Islands Air Search plane searched along Jersey's west coast.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 01534 612612, option 2, option 4.
