Jersey people surveyed on state of government buildings
- Published
People in Jersey are being asked to tell the government what they think of its buildings as part of a 20-year plan to make sure the structures "best meet the needs" of residents.
The property holdings team is developing the plan to set out how the portfolio can be adapted as part of the Island Public Estate Strategy.
A public survey has gone live asking for views on factors such as lighting, noise, layout and accessibility.
It is being held until 11 April.
Infrastructure Minister Deputy Tom Binet said: "Some of our buildings are in good condition, whilst some are not quite so good.
"One of my priorities is to ensure effective and efficient coordination across our estate, and to make sure we have a good understanding of the investment needed."
He added that the government was keen for islanders to use the opportunity to say "which properties are working" for people and which were not, and to offer ideas for improving buildings.
Posters are also being put up with a QR code to make it as easy as possible for islanders to have their say.
A separate internal survey for Government of Jersey employees is running at the same time.
