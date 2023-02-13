Jersey Facebook fraudster in £22,000 housing deposit scam
- Published
A Facebook fraudster has conned people out of £22,000 in housing deposits, police have warned.
The scammer, who preys on "families who are desperate for housing", disappears after the cash has been paid, States of Jersey Police said.
It said people were being enticed by below average rental prices in property ads on Jersey Facebook selling pages.
The force said it was dealing with 26 complaints from victims of the fraudster.
Police said the fraudster was "targeting those who are desperate for housing, and includes families with young children and people without housing qualifications".
'Very traumatic'
After communicating with the scammer online, usually by Facebook messenger, people are told they need to make a deposit payment to secure the property, said police.
"The scammer will say there is a lot of interest in the advertised property and the interested party must pay the deposit before they can view the property to secure it," officers said.
"This deposit can often be a month's rent.
"After the transfer of funds has taken place, the scammer just disappears and cannot be contacted."
Police suspect the crimes are being carried out by the same person.
Investigating officer Det Con Faith Shalamon said: "Some of these victims have lost all their savings, and one family were made homeless by giving notice on their home, believing they were moving into the new rental property.
"The emotional impact on the people caught up in this scam has been very traumatic for them.
"Anyone interested in moving into a property should never part with any money until they have seen any advertised property in person and met with the landlord or estate agent."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.