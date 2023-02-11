Heritage sites to remain open all year with increased funding
The majority of heritage sites in Jersey will remain open year round due to increased government funding.
Jersey Heritage confirmed all of its sites would reopen on Wednesday 1 March for the 2023 season, and "almost all of them" would remain "open daily".
The government has committed 1% of its overall annual budget to support the island's arts, heritage and culture sector.
Jersey Heritage's Chief Executive said it was an "exciting new chapter".
Jon Carter said: "The introduction of year-round opening marks an exciting new chapter for Jersey Heritage and the extra Government funding available as a result of the landmark States decision has undoubtedly been a catalyst.
"Knowing the 1% is there for our sector every year has emboldened us to take the decision to open the sites daily, all year round."
Mr Carter said funds had been increased since 30% of its overall visits were by those living in Jersey.
"We know that our heritage sites are popular with visitors and they will now have more choice for excursions if they choose to visit Jersey outside of the traditional holiday months," he said.
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said the news would be "welcomed by Islanders and by visitors to the island, who now have even more opportunities to learn about and benefit from Jersey's rich history".
