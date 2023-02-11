Jersey to Rennes flights relaunch for 2023
Direct flights from Jersey to Rennes, France are set to begin again in June.
Blue Islands said it would operate up to three 40-minute flights per week from June to September.
CEO Rob Veron said the additional third flight would build on its 2022 programme for "greater choice and convenience".
"Our focus is keeping Jersey connected, and we are excited to be providing direct links to France again, this year with more flights added," he said.
