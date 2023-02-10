St Helier Waterfront public inquiry plans set for May
A public inquiry into major housing development plans for St Helier Waterfront will open on 15 May.
Almost 1,000 new homes have been proposed for between St Helier and Elizabeth Castle by the Jersey Development Company.
Environment Minister Deputy Jonathan Renouf announced the appointment of Philip Staddon as the independent inspector to lead inquiries.
Mr Renouf said he hoped islanders would submit their thoughts to the inquiry.
"I encourage islanders to engage with this Inquiry and submit their comments through the official channels for consideration by the inspector," he said.
"The hearings at St Paul's Centre in town will see the plans examined in great detail, and will hear from many stakeholders and Islanders with a keen interest."
Proposals include a leisure centre, arts and cultural facilities, open spaces and the relocation of the slipway and La Fregate.
The government said once the inquiry concluded, Mr Staddon would make a recommendation to Mr Renouf about whether or not to approve the application.
