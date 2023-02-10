Vacant buildings reported to empty homes service
A service tackling empty homes in the island has received about 110 reports of vacant buildings in its first week.
The Empty Homes Service was launched by the government on 1 February to help "tackle Jersey's housing crisis".
It was formed following six recommendations in an action plan made in 2022.
Minister for Housing and Communities Deputy David Warr said it represented 12% of the estimated 900 "truly vacant homes" across Jersey.
He said: "To have got information coming through relating to over 100 properties in these first few days means we can start to build up a clearer picture and begin to find solutions.
"All homes brought to the attention of the service will be subject to a case review which will determine what can be done to support bringing them back into use."
Mr Warr said if the building was found to be in poor condition the scheme would "consider these for referral to the regulation team, where land condition notices requiring the owner of the property to take action can be served" in line with Planning and Building Law.
Additional measures to bring empty homes back to use may be considered if necessary.
