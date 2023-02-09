Jersey donates £150,000 to earthquake appeal
Jersey Overseas Aid has donated £150,000 to help survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
More than 19,300 people have died in both countries following earthquakes which struck on Monday.
Funds will go towards the The Red Cross and Crescent's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.
Teams are currently supporting search and rescue efforts, providing first aid, medical treatment and critical humanitarian aid.
'Really scared'
Cuma Dagilan, who lives in Jersey, said his family's home in Pazarcik, Turkey, had been destroyed.
His aunt and cousins were still missing, and his siblings and their children were living in a shelter in the "freezing cold".
He said: "They are really, really, really scared. I want to go there, I have to go there, I feel I can't stay here now.
"My auntie and my cousins, they're still missing, couldn't find them yet."
Mr Dagilan has raised funds to provide support and essentials to those in Pazarcik.
"I'm hoping to get money... to go there, rent a van or lorry, buy them lots of food, buy them lots of clothes, blankets, baby food, directly give to them," he said.
The Salvation Army in Jersey said its colleagues were on the ground in Turkey helping with the relief efforts.
Jersey's Minister for International Development, Deputy Carolyn Labey said it was important to provide financial support that would "deliver life-saving assistance on the ground".
"Supporting The Red Cross and Crescent Movement complements our existing support of the hard to access region of Northern-Syria who are facing unimaginable hardship after more than a decade of civil war," she said.
Executive director of international, The British Red Cross Richard Blewitt said funds would "scale-up" its resources to help provide support quickly.
"When emergencies of this magnitude threaten communities, the early hours of response are critical," he said.
"We'll do all we can to bring families back together and support them through the trauma of this disaster."
